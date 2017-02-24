8 Cheap and Free Things to Do This Week

EXPAND Disney

A Twilight Zone art show, a podcast taping, a screening of The Parent Trap, and more fun stuff to do in L.A. this week for 10 bucks or less.

Tom of Finland's NSFW hunks have long been a part of Los Angeles. In 1978, the artist had his first U.S. solo show in the city he would later call a part-time home; his work went on to be shown at MOCA and LACMA. So, it's fitting that the late artist's brand would collaborate with Westlake art gallery/boutique Lethal Amounts on a new merchandise collection. Where Tom of Finland rose to cult acclaim through the muscle magazines of the 1950s, Lethal Amounts has dedicated its space to celebrating the underground and transgressive with past shows covering everything from early L.A. punk pics to the works of filmmaker Bruce LaBruce. The Tom of Finland x Lethal Amounts collection includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, prints and a zine that's limited to 50 copies. Friday night's launch party, sponsored by Silver Lake bar Eagle L.A., includes costumed guys and special guests to be announced. Lethal Amounts, 1226 W. Seventh St., Westlake; Fri., Feb. 24; 7-11 p.m.; $5. (213) 265-7452, lethalamounts.com. —Liz Ohanesian

Wanda marked Barbara Loden's debut as writer-director, but it was also a kind of swan song: The actress — who also played the title role — died 10 years later without ever making another feature. That's a loss we're still feeling nearly half a century later, as her landmark of independent cinema ranks alongside Night of the Hunter as one of the greatest one-off directorial efforts ever. Taking place in and very much informed by rural Pennsylvania, Wanda centers around a dissatisfied housewife setting out on her own with what could generously be described as mixed results. UCLA's Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Fri., Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.; $10. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu. —Michael Nordine

Decades have passed since you first saw The Birds, yet your heart still starts to beat a little faster when you see a feathered flock sitting on a telephone wire. Similarly, the last time you had a window seat on a plane, you probably spent the entire flight watching for a gremlin on the wing. Few people could tap into fear as eloquently as Alfred Hitchcock and Rod Serling did. Now, it's time to confront those nightmares for the sake of art. Twilight Zone and Alfred Hitchcock Tribute Art Show features more than 40 artists — including Chet Zar, Clint Carney and others known for creating creepy visions — paying homage to these two touchstones of terror. Bearded Lady's Mystic Museum, 3204 Magnolia Blvd., Burbank; Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m.; $5. (818) 433-7530, facebook.com/themysticmuseum. —Liz Ohanesian

Before he was head writer on Saturday Night Live and later director of Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers, The Other Guys and the Oscar-nominated The Big Short, Adam McKay was a comedian who honed his chops at iO Chicago. McKay also is a co-founder of the improv juggernaut Upright Citizens Brigade and, with creative partner Will Ferrell, of online comedy content giant Funny or Die. Tonight, fellow UCB founder Ian Roberts (executive producer of Key & Peele, TV Land's Teachers) hosts Adam McKay and Friends with McKay, who discusses his career and performs improv scenes. iO West, 6366 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m.; $10. (323) 962-7560, ioimprov.com/west/. —Siran Babayan

Before Lindsay Lohan there was Hayley Mills, whose remarkable first few years as a young actress included dual roles in The Parent Trap. (Released the same year, much less well known and worth seeking out: the fabulistic Whistle Down the Wind, in which she plays a girl who discovers in her barn a vagrant who claims to be Jesus.) The New Beverly presents the original Disney comedy on an I.B. Technicolor 35mm print as a $6 kiddee matinee, so take the young'uns while they still have the chance to experience actual film stock. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax; Sat., Feb. 25, 2 p.m.; $6. (323) 938-4038, thenewbev.com. —Michael Nordine

Tim Drake is a Second City alum, stand-up comic and writer who has contributed to Funny or Die and the satirical news website Robot Butt. Since 2013, he's hosted from Salt Lake City his comedy and entertainment podcast On the Mic With Tim Drake, conducting call-in interviews with fellow comedians such as Tracy Morgan, Pete Holmes, Steve-O, David Koechner, Kurt Braunohler, the Sklar Brothers and the Katydids, as well as actors, filmmakers and musicians, including Edward James Olmos and New Found Glory. For his 100th episode, Drake sits down with local comics Barbara Gray, Brandie Posey and Tess Barker, who host their own podcast, Lady to Lady. The live taping also features stand-up by Christopher James and podcast regular panelists Austin Grant and Jesse Knight. Nerdist Showroom at Meltdown Comics, 7522 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; Tue., Feb. 28, 7-8:30 p.m.; $10. (323) 851-7223, nerdmeltla.com. —Siran Babayan

No one mastered the screwball comedy quite like Preston Sturges, whose The Lady Eve is one of many all-timers from the writer-director (see also: The Palm Beach Story and Sullivan's Travels). Starring Barbara Stanwyck as a con artist and Henry Fonda as a snake-loving heir, the film starts with the worst of intentions but can't help blossoming into something romantic and fleet of foot as the two realize they've found the apple of their eyes. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., Feb. 28, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org. —Michael Nordine

In recent months, the Dakota Access Pipeline conflict has become both an environmental and a cultural hot-button issue. Members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and other Native Americans, environmentalists and even veterans object to the construction of the 1,172-mile-long oil pipeline — which would cost nearly $4 billion and carry 570,000 barrels of crude oil per day from North Dakota to Illinois — claiming the project will contaminate drinking water and damage sacred burial sites. Shedding light on the protest, the Hammer Museum hosts panel discussion Standing Tall for Tribal Rights. KPFK's Ian Masters moderates UCLA law professors Carole Goldberg and Angela R. Riley and activist Melanie K. Yazzie as they address "what tribal sovereignty and Indian rights look in today's United States as well as in activism more broadly." Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Wed., March 1, 7:30 p.m.; free. hammer.ucla.edu/programs-events/2017/03/standing-tall-for-tribal-rights. —Siran Babayan