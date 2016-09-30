8 Cheap and Free Things to Do This Week

Mmmm. Pie. Caught in the Moment Photography

KCRW's annual pie contest, a magic show, '80s-themed burlesque and more fun stuff to do this week fro 10 bucks or less.

Inspired by the #DeafTalent hashtag movement, which began last year in protest over hearing actors being cast in deaf roles in film and TV, #DeafTalent & ASL Comedy showcases local deaf comedians proving that they can get their humor across to everyone. Hosted by Jodi Skeris and CJ Jones, the variety show has moved from UCB's Inner Sanctum room to its main stage, and features comics Joshua Castille, Hemi Perez, Tyrone Oraguzie, Dickie Hearts, Kailyn Aaron-Lozano, Justin Jackerson and Tommy Korn, all signing stand-up, sketches, improv and monologues. There will be ASL interpreters for hearing audience members. UCB Sunset, 5419 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; Fri., Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m.; $10. (323) 908-8702, sunset.ucbtheatre.com. —Siran Babayan



In the '80s, big stuff was in style: big hair, big shoulder pads and, ahem, big boobs. Burlesque performers celebrate the decade's over-the-top sex appeal at Victory Variety's Hour's Ride the White Pony, an '80s tribute. Strip-teasers Lemi Atom, James Bondage, Moonbow Brite, Dahlia Dimont and others perform to iconic tunes from Madonna, Hall & Oates, Motörhead and more. Dress up to participate in the costume contest, and stick around for the postshow dance party, DJ'd by longtime L.A. Weekly contributor Lina Lecaro. Los Globos, 3040 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; Fri., Sept. 30, 8-11 p.m.; $10-$70. victoryvarietyhour.com. —Gwynedd Stuart

Bela Lugosi's dead, but his movies live on. The first of eight films pairing the actor with fellow horror icon Boris Karloff, The Black Cat finds the two engaged in a mental battle with satanic undertones in a remote Hungarian mansion during the interwar period. Director Edgar G. Ulmer would later go on to make Detour, a classic of low-rent noir; most of his filmography beyond these two genre standouts remains obscure. Like all Old Town Music Hall screenings, this one will commence with a sing-along on the pipe organ and a comedy short. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo; Fri., Sept. 30, 8:15 p.m.; $10. (310) 322-2592, oldtownmusichall.org. —Michael Nordine

In a very funny 2013 column, Jezebel's Lindy West suggested that perhaps there's a shortage of female magicians because, you know, we burned them all to death in the 16th century. Or maybe the gap in pay just isn't worth it when you're sawing people in half. Either way, there are, in fact, female magicians out there — especially in L.A. — and some of them have organized. Angela Sanchez, Kayla Drescher, Mystiki and other she-illusionists perform in the Women Magicians Association Magic Show, taking women out of the box and letting them wield the wand and top hat. Sanchez, a UCLA grad and founder of the WMA, wrote her senior thesis on unsung women in magic. Book Show, 5503 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park; Sat., Oct. 1, 8-10 p.m.; $10. bookshowla.com/event/women-magician-society-magic-show. —Gwynedd Stuart

Whether or not Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children is the return to form we've been hoping for from Tim Burton, we'll always have Edward Scissorhands. Winona Ryder finally, rightfully being back in the spotlight thanks to Stranger Things makes this an especially fitting time to revisit what might be her greatest film — one of cinema's most enchanting blends of whimsy and melancholy. Electric Dusk Drive-In, 2930 Fletcher Drive, Glassell Park; Sat., Oct. 1, 7:45 p.m. (doors at 6:30); $10 lawn, $14 car, $60 VIP. (818) 653-8591, electricduskdrivein.com. —Michael Nordine

"Sometimes I think people are sick of hearing me say any sentence that has the word 'pie' in it," Good Food host Evan Kleiman told L.A. Weekly a couple of years ago, in advance of KCRW's annual Good Food Pie Contest. Perhaps she underestimates the world's general enthusiasm for baked goods. This eighth annual competition features the flaky-crusted fruits of both at-home and professional cooks' labor. In the past, upward of 300 pies have been submitted for judging (and tasting by the public); this year organizers have assembled another impressive panel of taste testers, from journalists (including Jonathan Gold) to chefs (including Curtis Stone) to split their efforts and take bites of every one. Besides the opportunity to turn pie into a midday meal, the event features shopping, a cookbook swap and stuff for kids to do. UCLA, Royce Quad, 340 Royce Drive, Brentwood; Sun., Oct. 2, 11 a.m.; free. events.kcrw.com/events/8th-annual-good-food-pie-contest. —Gwynedd Stuart

Writer Kate Schatz and illustrator Miriam Klein Stahl's 2015 young-adult book, Rad American Women A-Z: Rebels, Trailblazers and Visionaries Who Shaped Our History ... and Our Future!, listed the accomplishments of 26 notable historical and contemporary ladies in America, from Carol Burnett, Angela Davis, Billie Jean King, Patti Smith, Sonia Sotomayor and Isadora Duncan to such lesser-known figures as Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the United Farm Workers; Maya Lin, designer of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.; and Wilma Mankiller, the first female Native-American chief. Schatz and Stahl discuss their companion book, Rad Women Worldwide: Artists and Athletes, Pirates and Punks, and Other Revolutionaries Who Shaped History, which features biographies paired with cut-paper portraits of 40 additional, international and millennia-spanning females, including Frida Kahlo, Miriam Makeba, Josephine Baker, Venus and Serena Williams, and Malala Yousafzai. Skylight Books, 1818 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz; Mon., Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m.; free, book is $15.99. (323) 660-1175, skylightbooks.com. —Siran Babayan

It's Shocktober at the New Beverly, which means that our most grindhouse-friendly repertory theater is about to become even more so. Case in point: The Helter Skelter Murders and Abduction, two exploitation films tackling the Manson Family and Patty Hearst, respectively, in what can safely be assumed is the most lurid manner possible. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax; Tue., Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.; $8. (323) 938-4038, thenewbev.com. —Michael Nordine