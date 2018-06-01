60 Artists Have Taken Over the Rendon Hotel. You Have One Chance to Check It Out.

On the corner of Seventh Street and Santa Fe Avenue in downtown Los Angeles, a former single-room-occupancy hotel stands empty. In the next few years, the Rendon’s owners plan to gut it and completely renovate it, but first they’re bringing the historical hotel back to life with a massive art show and community celebration called Hidden Rooms. More than 60 artists have transformed all three floors with site-specific art installations that include murals, sculptures and live performances. It’s open to the public on Sunday, June 3, for one day only.



“All of the participating artists have a connection to downtown L.A.,” says Cindy Schwarzstein of Cartwheel Art, who curated the project and lives across the street. “A lot of them have been here since the ’70s. Some are newer artists that have just moved to the neighborhood. As far as the curatorial, it’s not just a graffiti/street art show — even if they’re graffiti or street artists, it’s, ‘Hey, let’s create an installation that’s actually an experience in this room.’”



Hidden Rooms celebrates the downtown art community and benefits local arts organizations. Schwarzstein says, “It’s a fundraiser for the Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles and Art Share L.A., two important nonprofits in the neighborhood. Tickets are $20, which gets you in to see the site-specific installations upstairs, and downstairs, all of this music, art activations and two complimentary drinks from local breweries and distilleries in the bar.”

