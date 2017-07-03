5 Great Places to Watch July Fourth Fireworks in L.A.

To celebrate the Fourth of July, the Los Angeles Fire Department published a list of legal fireworks displays that includes an image of a scarred hand with a couple of fingers blown off. I mean, we all know fireworks are dangerous, but that seems a little excessive. If you've been an alive person in L.A. with functioning ears and/or a pet with a flight reflex, you've likely noticed that Independence Day is approaching and that the illegality of fireworks isn't deterring backyard displays. All the same, there's nothing quite like the majesty of a sanctioned, funded pyrotechnic display. We asked Angelenos via Twitter and Facebook to tell us their favorite places for fireworks viewing. And in the name of liberty and the pursuit of happiness, we're sharing.

5. The Rose Bowl and environs

Pasadena's Americafest, hosted by the Rose Bowl, is as American pie as its name. The fun begins at 2 p.m., when the stadium opens doors to its Family Fun Zone, but the real fun begins after sundown (9 p.m., to be exact) when one of Southern California's best fireworks displays lights up the sky. You'll bet the best view of the show from inside the Bowl, but if you want to avoid crowds or the price of admission ($15 for adults, free for kids) find a spot nearby and check it out. rosebowlstadium.com/events/detail/america-fest.

4. Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook

The Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook — located up a half-mile of stairs — offers panoramic views of the city, and is a great vantage point for fireworks gazing. Bring water and your stamina for some of the best views in the city. parks.ca.gov.

3. Long Beach Pier

For a boat named after an English queen (King George the fifth's wife, to be exact), the Queen Mary puts on a hell of a patriotic Independence Day display. Tickets to see the display from the boat will set you back $44 for each adult ($24 for kids) and while we're sure it's well work it, locals advised that checking out the view from the Pine Avenue Pier off shoreline village does the trick too.

2. Dodger Stadium

When we posted a call for the best spots to watch fireworks, the folks behind Dodger Stadium's social media were quick to chime in. After the Dodgers beat the Arizona D-Bags — I mean, D-Backs — the sky above the Elysian Park ball field will light up with one of the best displays in town. Expect other displays of patriotism as well, like an eagle release that may or may not result in the eagle returning to its handler

1. Your neighborhood

OK, so you want to see a good display? Chances are the folks down the street are keeping the sky lit. Word has it that Eastside neighborhoods have particularly great displays. And since we're not completely joyful scofflaws, here's the LAFD's list of lawful shows: fire.lacounty.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/LACoFD-4th-of-July-2017-062017.pdf.

