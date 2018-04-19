 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
4/20 Parties Light Up L.A.
Torben Bjorn Hansen/Flickr Creative Commons

4/20 Parties Light Up L.A.

Lina Lecaro | April 19, 2018 | 3:11pm
AA

When it comes to faux holidays, 4/20 is realer than most. There is actually a fascinating story behind its origin and it involves a group of tokers in Marin County in the 1970s called the 420 Waldos.  We high-ly recommend reading all about it here in honor of this momentous day — if you're the stay-at-home type.

If you're a party-pot person (i.e., smoking out doesn't make you paranoid and you actually like being around others while stoned), then you'll want to hit a 4/20 shindig in town. The best are usually house parties, of course, but with this being the first year marijuana is legal in LA, there are some smokin' soirees to choose from, including, as highlighted in our Go L.A. events list, the Magic Bus Experience and the Cheech & Chong exhibit. Read more about the latter here.

A friend with weed is a friend indeed, so here, four more bashes where people with kind stashes and potential new pals will be partying, complete with full flyers and info. You're welcome. And no, we were not stoned when we wrote this.

4/20 Parties Light Up L.A.
Courtesy Damian Marley

The best 4/20 party in town gets a jump on the competition, this "420 Eve" bash featuring a bunch of hot DJs and a premiere of Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley's new "Medication" remix single and video release. The clip (featuring special guests Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign) will debut on Tidal on Friday, but you can see it first at the party.  Damian's bro, Stephen "Ragga" Marley, co-hosts the event for his Earthstrong Celebration. Jamaican cuisine provided by Ozi's Kitchen. Boulevard 3, 6523 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; Thu., April 19, 8 p.m. More info here.

4/20 Parties Light Up L.A.
Courtesy Charlie Overbey

Los Angeles Americana troubadour Charlie Overbey debuts his new record featuring guests including Miranda Lee Richards, The Mastersons of Earle & the Dukes, and Eddie Spaghetti. Sponsored by San Francisco–based pot company Legion of Bloom, this gig will offer groovy giveaways and 4/20-themed tunes between performances from DJ Jimmy James. The Echo, 1822 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park; Fri., April 20, doors at 8:30 p.m.; $10. Tickets and info here.

4/20 Parties Light Up L.A.EXPAND
Courtesy 420 Festival


Dance, smoke, repeat ... An international DJ roster provides the soundtrack all night: Adam Ellis, Jase Thirlwall, Nitrous Oxide, Myro, Subject 31, Symbiotic, Lev3l b2b with Sweettooth and more. Belasco Theatre, 1050 S. Hill St., downtown; Fri., April 20, 9 p.m. The420Festival.com. Tickets and info here.

4/20 Parties Light Up L.A.
Courtesy Boardner's


A lot of people will be hitting "Hollyweed" for 4/20, but musical talent will converge onstage at Boardner's. Hosts Queen Delphine and Angelo Moore (Fishbone), Jesse Hughes (Eagles of Death Metal) and Andy Dick make for an insane-in-the-brain bunch, that's for sure. DJ Kung Fu Chris spins and an all-star jam follows including Queen D, Moore, Hughes, Matt Starr, Thomas Pridgen, Nikki Lund, Jennie Vee, Michael Jerome, Andrew Cole, Derek Day, Nadirah X, Vegas J. Jenkins, Matt Starbauch, Anthony Tiny Biuso, Andre (Padre) Homes, Lonnie Marshall, Low Volts, Eden Galindo, Eric Epple, Chezere, Pete Pigeon, Courtney Thompson, Ralph Rivers, Alan Toka, Michael Russeck, Dirty Rotten Horns, Marcus Cohen, Brooke Benson and many more. 4/20 treats available. Boardner's, 1652 N. Cherokee Ave., Hollywood; Fri., April 20, 9 p.m.; $10. More info here.

Popular Stories

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >