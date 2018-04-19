4/20 Parties Light Up L.A.

When it comes to faux holidays, 4/20 is realer than most. There is actually a fascinating story behind its origin and it involves a group of tokers in Marin County in the 1970s called the 420 Waldos. We high-ly recommend reading all about it here in honor of this momentous day — if you're the stay-at-home type.
If you're a party-pot person (i.e., smoking out doesn't make you paranoid and you actually like being around others while stoned), then you'll want to hit a 4/20 shindig in town. The best are usually house parties, of course, but with this being the first year marijuana is legal in LA, there are some smokin' soirees to choose from, including, as highlighted in our Go L.A. events list, the Magic Bus Experience and the Cheech & Chong exhibit. Read more about the latter here.
A friend with weed is a friend indeed, so here, four more bashes where people with kind stashes and potential new pals will be partying, complete with full flyers and info. You're welcome. And no, we were not stoned when we wrote this.
The best 4/20 party in town gets a jump on the competition, this "420 Eve" bash featuring a bunch of hot DJs and a premiere of Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley's new "Medication" remix single and video release. The clip (featuring special guests Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign) will debut on Tidal on Friday, but you can see it first at the party. Damian's bro, Stephen "Ragga" Marley, co-hosts the event for his Earthstrong Celebration. Jamaican cuisine provided by Ozi's Kitchen. Boulevard 3, 6523 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; Thu., April 19, 8 p.m. More info here.
Los Angeles Americana troubadour Charlie Overbey debuts his new record featuring guests including Miranda Lee Richards, The Mastersons of Earle & the Dukes, and Eddie Spaghetti. Sponsored by San Francisco–based pot company Legion of Bloom, this gig will offer groovy giveaways and 4/20-themed tunes between performances from DJ Jimmy James. The Echo, 1822 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park; Fri., April 20, doors at 8:30 p.m.; $10. Tickets and info here.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Dance, smoke, repeat ... An international DJ roster provides the soundtrack all night: Adam Ellis, Jase Thirlwall, Nitrous Oxide, Myro, Subject 31, Symbiotic, Lev3l b2b with Sweettooth and more. Belasco Theatre, 1050 S. Hill St., downtown; Fri., April 20, 9 p.m. The420Festival.com. Tickets and info here.
A lot of people will be hitting "Hollyweed" for 4/20, but musical talent will converge onstage at Boardner's. Hosts Queen Delphine and Angelo Moore (Fishbone), Jesse Hughes (Eagles of Death Metal) and Andy Dick make for an insane-in-the-brain bunch, that's for sure. DJ Kung Fu Chris spins and an all-star jam follows including Queen D, Moore, Hughes, Matt Starr, Thomas Pridgen, Nikki Lund, Jennie Vee, Michael Jerome, Andrew Cole, Derek Day, Nadirah X, Vegas J. Jenkins, Matt Starbauch, Anthony Tiny Biuso, Andre (Padre) Homes, Lonnie Marshall, Low Volts, Eden Galindo, Eric Epple, Chezere, Pete Pigeon, Courtney Thompson, Ralph Rivers, Alan Toka, Michael Russeck, Dirty Rotten Horns, Marcus Cohen, Brooke Benson and many more. 4/20 treats available. Boardner's, 1652 N. Cherokee Ave., Hollywood; Fri., April 20, 9 p.m.; $10. More info here.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!