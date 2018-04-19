4/20 Parties Light Up L.A.

When it comes to faux holidays, 4/20 is realer than most. There is actually a fascinating story behind its origin and it involves a group of tokers in Marin County in the 1970s called the 420 Waldos. We high-ly recommend reading all about it here in honor of this momentous day — if you're the stay-at-home type.

If you're a party-pot person (i.e., smoking out doesn't make you paranoid and you actually like being around others while stoned), then you'll want to hit a 4/20 shindig in town. The best are usually house parties, of course, but with this being the first year marijuana is legal in LA, there are some smokin' soirees to choose from, including, as highlighted in our Go L.A. events list, the Magic Bus Experience and the Cheech & Chong exhibit. Read more about the latter here.

A friend with weed is a friend indeed, so here, four more bashes where people with kind stashes and potential new pals will be partying, complete with full flyers and info. You're welcome. And no, we were not stoned when we wrote this.