15 L.A.-Set Horror Movies to Watch This Halloween

EXPAND Universal Pictures

The horror genre is rife with movies set in small towns, from Gatlin, Nebraska, in Children of the Corn to nowhere Central Texas in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. (The midwest is particularly popular, perhaps because the region is a prolific producer of psychos; see: Ed Gein, Jeffrey Dahmer, John Wayne Gacy.) Alas, a lot of great horror movies are set right here in the city that produced them. Organized in chronological order, here are 15 LA Weekly-approved horror movies set in L.A.

EXPAND William Castle Productions

House on Haunted Hill (1959)

More Vincent Price (because there is never enough of Vincent Price). Exterior shots for House on Haunted Hill were filmed at the Ennis House in the Los Feliz Hills, so even though it’s not stated explicitly that they’re in L.A., it’s safe to assume that the eccentric millionaire who invited his mysterious guests to a haunted house for the night is an Angeleno. Because, honestly, it really sounds like something we’d do. —April Wolfe

EXPAND Warner Bros.

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane (1962)

There is no better black comedy psychological thriller about child stars than Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? If you disagree, you’re an idiot. Joan Crawford and Bette Davis unleash a decade of real-life rivalry on one another and also give a middle finger to every studio who said they couldn’t cast an older woman and still turn a profit — it was a worldwide box-office hit. —April Wolfe

EXPAND American International Pictures

Madhouse (1974)

Starring Vincent Price and Peter Cushing, this AIP meta-horror mash-up has Price playing a guy who plays a character called Dr. Death in horror films, who may or may not have actually killed someone at his fancy-schmancy Hollywood premiere party, while clips from some of Price’s best roles opposite Boris Karloff and Basil Rathbone pepper the film like a This Is Your Life of horror. —April Wolfe

EXPAND Atlantic Releasing Corporation

Night of the Comet (1984)

Anxiety over the Big One has reached a fever pitch this year, and anyone who believes in earthquake weather is surely troubled by the recent Santa Ana winds. For a sense of what our fair city might actually look like in the aftermath of a true disaster, avail yourself of this overlooked genre-bender from the '80s about two Valley Girls making their way through the abandoned streets after dust from a comet has turned most of their fellow Angelenos into zombies. —Michael Nordine

EXPAND Concorde Pictures

Chopping Mall (1986)

Julie Corman — the other, prolific half of the low-budge Corman duo — took inspiration from the Reagan-era consumerism and tech bumps and set a slasher in the Sherman Oaks Galleria, where teens get eviscerated by sentient homicidal security robots. The film’s also a case in point for why we should never ever put paint stores in a mall. —April Wolfe

Shapiro Entertainment

Killer Workout (Aerobicide) (1987)

In the 1980s, L.A. was awash with aerobics studios, from Richard Simmons’ the Anatomy Asylum to the posh Beverly Hills studios emulating Jane Fonda’s Workout Video VHS, so the venue was ripe for some body horror. This one’s a traditional slasher with a lot of gratuitous boob-and-butt bouncing shots, but I see it as a cultural memory book of fashion and vanity from L.A.’s most glamorously tacky era. —April Wolfe

EXPAND Larry Franco Productions

Prince of Darkness (1987)

DTLA is literally the hellmouth in the metaphysical second chapter of John Carpenter's loose Apocalypse Trilogy, with a professor and his students encountering what appears to be the physical embodiment of Satan himself in the form of a strange green liquid. It's like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, only with less pizza. —Michael Nordine

EXPAND Larry Franco Productions

They Live (1988)

John Carpenter's most overtly political work may seem tame in the midst of this unending election cycle, but his vision of a world ruled by beings even worse than Donald Trump remains as harrowing as it is entertaining. Let's just hope that Rowdy Roddy Piper, wherever he is, is still chewing bubblegum and kicking ass for us little guys. —Michael Nordine