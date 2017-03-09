12 Really Quirky Staycation Rentals in L.A.

Courtesy the homeowner

Let’s face it. Between working our day jobs, chasing down our dreams and drinking our vegetables, most of Angelenos don’t have the time to plan exotic getaways. Honestly, the only time I’ve willingly gone to LAX’s international terminal was for a protest. Luckily, the 405 makes whatever side you’re not on feel like a foreign country, providing endless opportunities to scratch that wanderlust itch without having to update your passport. But why stay at a lackluster hotel when you could live in someone else’s shoes (read: tiki hut) for a night or two? From safari tents to treehouses and vintage trailers galore, L.A. boasts some of the most creative vacation rentals around. Here are the top 12 quirkiest places to book for your next staycation.

12. Axl Rose’s Rock & Roll Cabin

We all come to L.A. fantasizing about becoming a famous rock star, but how many of us actually get the chance to live like one? According to the listing, Axl Rose lived in this eclectic cabin during Guns N’ Roses’ heyday. With a wood-burning fireplace, Pinterest-worthy rustic charm and room to sleep five guests, this place could be the perfect weekend spot for music hopefuls.

Hollywood Hills, average $375 per night, VRBO.com.

11. Beachy Tree House

Not such a big fan of the great outdoors but always dreamed of having your own treehouse? Welcome to adulthood, where sometimes you can have everything you want. Thanks to this bohemian Venice treehouse, you can enjoy the Sandlot vibes without sacrificing proximity to the beach — not to mention Westside nightlife. There’s also a hammock in the middle of the room should you have one too many margaritas to make it up to the loft bed.

Venice, average $145 per night, airbnb.com.

10. Culver City Meets Marrakesh

Forget the 15-hour plane ride and equally grueling journey through customs. Nestled in the hillsides of Culver City is a Moroccan oasis waiting to fulfill your wildest staycation dreams — or host a wedding party or film shoot. With enough room to accommodate a couple hundred guests, you might want to gather a crew to split the cost, because all that jewel-toned glitz and glam doesn’t come cheap.

Culver City, average $3,000 per night, VRBO.com.

9. Malibu Glamping

Continuing on our tour of Africa/L.A., revamp your life and your Instagram with the ultimate glamping experience. In Malibu, camping means hanging your outfits in vintage trunks and drinking whiskey out of crystal decanters. Once you’re settled in, overlook Malibu’s rolling hills from your bed and embrace the quiet now that you’re miles away from migraine-inducing traffic. While it might be a challenge, you’re best off leaving your devices at home since the “safari chic” tent is a Wi-Fi–free — aka stress-free — zone.

Malibu, average $140 per night, airbnb.com.

8. Beachside Tiki Hut

If you’ve ever wanted to spend a night in your favorite tiki bar and spend your hangover on the beach, this is the place for you. Between the grass-thatched walls, built-in bar, multiple twin beds and optional baby crib, you could bring your bachelorette party one year and your new family the next. I’m pretty sure you can only drink out of massive flaming punch bowls while staying at this place, though, which is more than fine by me.

Venice, average $159 per night, VRBO.com.

7. It’s a Trailer … in a Loft

In this trailer-meets-loft setup, you’ll enjoy all the quirks and coziness of sleeping in a retro trailer without having to endure any campsite bathroom horror shows. When you’ve tired of exploring the 6,000-square-foot loft space, venture outside into DTLA’s historic Arts District. Of course, there’s also an indoor rope swing, because no L.A. loft would be complete without one.

DTLA, average $78 per night, airbnb.com.