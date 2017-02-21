11 Horror Movies Made by Women to Watch This Month

EXPAND Christian Bale in American Psycho Lions Gate Films

King. Kubrick. Craven. Conversations about the masters of horror consistently involve male monikers. But so many modern and vintage horror classics have either been written by, directed by or written and directed by women — films with distinct emotional depth, real chills and, in some cases, rye humor. In honor of Women in Horror Month, here are 11 films to watch before February is up. Or whenever you want to be scared.

EXPAND The Strange Color of Your Body's Tears Anonymes Films

The Strange Color of Your Body's Tears

Helene Cattet and Bruno Forzani’s giallo homage is a cousin to Jonathan Glazer’s Under the Skin but defiantly more hellish. A man tries to track down his missing wife by collecting clues in his labyrinthine apartment building, and descends into an occultist fantasy of bloodshed and nightmares in the tradition of Mario Bava. —April Wolfe

EXPAND Fewlas Entertainment

Honeymoon

If you’re not excited about the upcoming sequel to The Craft, you’d better watch director Leigh Janiek’s moody debut, Honeymoon. It tells the story of a newlywed couple on their honeymoon in the woods, but when the wife sleepwalks into the woods one night, she comes back a different, creepy person covered in bug bites. The film functions as both a metaphor for how the shine of people wears off after marriage and a truly unsettling take on Invasion of the Body Snatchers. —April Wolfe

EXPAND Castle Rock

Pet Sematary

The novel Pet Sematary was written by a man (you know the one) and is told from a male point of view, but in director Mary Lambert's hands, the folly and foolishness of masculinity feels even more powerful. The soil of a man's heart is stonier — and nothing could be more treacherous. Pet Sematary gets no critical love whatsoever — hovering at 47 percent, aka rotten, on Rotten Tomatoes — but if you can watch the flashback scenes of wife Rachel caring for her deformed, dying sister Zelda without having nightmares, more power to you. — Gwynedd Stuart

The Midnight Swim

Sarah Adina Smith’s sci-fi psychodrama Buster’s Mal Heart hit it big at TIFF in 2016, bolstered by its star, Rami Malek. But it’s her debut feature, The Midnight Swim, that signaled this young director had a hugely original voice. This one’s about three sisters who go back home to sort out their mother’s affairs after she goes missing during a swim in the lake. Smith submerges the viewer in a psychological breakdown by using a POV camera, so we see the world through the characters’ eyes, and what they see may or may not include the lake’s resident ghost. —April Wolfe

EXPAND Ex Nihilo

Innocence

Lucile Hadzihalilovic can tap into sexual-awakening anxieties like no other director working today. Her 2016 offering about male puberty, Evolution, is grand, but it’s her 2004 film Innocence that’s stuck with me. Students at a secluded all-female boarding school arrive in sealed coffins, and that’s the least strange thing about this film. No one can leave the school, and those who try to escape become indentured servants. It’s up to every girl to endure the horrifying bodily changes through to the end, or forever face the consequences. —April Wolfe

EXPAND Ulrich Seidl Film Produktion

Goodnight Mommy

When a mother returns home from cosmetic plastic surgery with her face in bandages, her twin little boys convince themselves that she’s not their mother. Directing team Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala take this premise and then circumvent all expectations, making these two well-meaning children some of the most terrifying villains imaginable. —April Wolfe

EXPAND Gamechanger Films

The Invitation

The horror of grief's aftermath — particularly following the death of a child — strikes again in this stylish thriller about a cultish dinner party that's sure to resonate with Angelenos. Director Karyn Kusama, who also directed the campy Diablo Cody vehicle Jennifer's Body, masterfully builds dread while making the audience doubt the emotional and mental stability of the connecting character, which makes for a refreshing and satisfying — if gruesome — ending. — Gwynedd Stuart