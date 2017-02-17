11 Cheap and Free Things to Do This Week

Author David Kukoff discusses Los Angeles in the 1970s: Weird Scenes Inside the Gold Mine on Thursday. Courtesy Rick McCloskey

Wikipedia turns 16, a Chicano art institution looks for its next generation of printmakers, UCB pokes fun at the Oscars' diversity, and more to do and see in L.A. this week for 10 bucks or less.

Don't condescend to True Romance, man. It'll fucking kill you, man. Written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Tony Scott, the early-'90s cult classic has made its way into the hearts of shootout-loving hopeless romantics via endlessly quotable dialogue and grisly violence acted out by a formidable cast: Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette are the lovers/partners in crime at the fore, with everyone from Gary Oldman and Samuel L. Jackson to James Gandolfini and Brad Pitt rounding out the ensemble. If you've seen the film, you already know the merits of a good midnight movie. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax; Fri., Feb. 17, 11:59 p.m.; $8. (323) 938-4038, thenewbev.com. —Michael Nordine

Eat cake at Wikipedia Day Los Angeles, just one of many worldwide events celebrating the 16th birthday of the online encyclopedia, which launched on Jan. 15, 2001. The schedule begins with the presentation "Facts Are Not White Noise," by author and UCLA professor Peter Lunenfeld, followed by panel discussions on "Alternative Facts, Wikipedia and Post-Truth" and "Art + Feminism," the latter of which organizes the annual Art + Feminism edit-a-thons that address the gender gap on Wikipedia. The day also features "lightning talks" for attendees who'd like to lead brief talks about Wikipedia topics. Ace Hotel, Segovia Hall, 929 S. Broadway, downtown; Sat., Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; free with RSVP. acehotel.com/calendar/losangeles/ace-x-wikipediadayla. —Siran Babayan

From upcycling to adaptive reuse, creative people are finding new and innovative ways to make old things not only useful again but also easy on the eyes. In this spirit, Festival of (In)appropriation #9, presented by Los Angeles Filmforum, showcases a range of short films fashioned from found footage, all culled from unlikely sources and handcrafted into the movie version of assemblage or collage. This year's edition of the annual fest features more than a dozen films, including Ryan Murray's Every Feature Film on My Hard Drive, 3 Pixels Tall and Sped Up 7000%; Ricardo Salvador's Ektoplasmic Vision; and the Star Wars–inspired Official Teaser #2 Reaction!!! by Kevin McCarthy. Spielberg Theatre at the Egyptian, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; Sun., Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m.; $10. (323) 461-2020, lafilmforum.org/schedule/winter-2017/the-festival-of-in-appropriation-9. —Tanja M. Laden

Since the early 1970s, Self Help Graphics has been a massively important force in L.A.'s Chicano art scene. To continue the community's legacy of printmaking into the next generation, the print shop and community art center is hosting the Inaugural Chicana/o Latina/o Printmaking Summit. "At Self Help Graphics & Art," organizers say, "we understand and value the role of the Master Printer in creating a trusting and nurturing environment that can develop important relationships between the printer and artists." The seven-day event features daily workshops with master printmakers, roundtables on topics like diversity and inclusion, and an exhibit of prints produced by Self Help's master printmakers. All of the events are free with registration, but priority will be given to printmakers if the programs fill up. Self Help Graphics, 1300 E. First St., Boyle Heights; Mon.-Sun., Feb. 20-26, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; free with registration. (323) 881-6444, selfhelpgraphics.com. —Gwynedd Stuart

Hammerstein Bavarian Musik are the only Bavarian band in the greater metropolitan Los Angeles area you need in your life right now. Seen last year in those Der Wienerschnitzel Oktoberfest ads, the quartet — singer Andreas Beckett, tuba player Blake Cooper, drummer Mike Deutsch and accordion diva Gee Rabe — translates today's latest hits into peppy Deutscher Schlager. While the concept might seem a bit strange, there are already similarities between Bavarian music and banda, tejano and norteño. Expect lederhosen, yodeling, lots of waltzes, the thrilling spectacle of slapdancing, and possibly selections from their cavalcade of bangers, Alpen Über Alles. L.A. Times Central Court, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Mon., Feb. 20, 12:30 p.m.; free. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org. —David Cotner

Published by the University of California Press since 2011, Boom: A Journal of California highlights work by students, journalists, academics, artists and other creative professionals about the sociocultural landscape of the Golden State. Sadly, this winter it published its final print issue, titled "Seeing California." At the Boom California Winter Reading, the Last Bookstore hosts a lineup of contributors reading from the last issue of the beloved publication, with California poet laureate Dana Gioia and Boom editor Jason Sexton among those scheduled to appear. Plus, as thanks to the community for its support, copies of Boom's final print issue are free with the purchase of any book by one of its contributors. The Last Bookstore, 453 S. Spring St., downtown; Tue., Feb. 21., 7:30 p.m.; free with RSVP. (213) 488-0599, lastbookstorela.com. —Tanja M. Laden

Can Television Bring America Together? is an initiative to see what positive, progressive qualities TV possesses that can unite this divided nation once again. It doesn't help that there are a zillion channels to watch and ignore, but finally people are getting together to see what can unify all the audiences, be they black or white, poor or wealthy. Part of the Smithsonian/Zócalo "What It Means to Be American" series, this panel discussion features former Modern Family executive producer Dan O'Shannon; Jane the Virgin showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman; and Gloria Calderon Kellett, co-showrunner of the new version of One Day at a Time. Martin creator John Bowman is the moderator. Landmark Theatres, 10850 W. Pico Blvd., Rancho Park; Tue., Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m.; free. (310) 470-0492, zocalopublicsquare.org/event/can-television-bring-america-together. —David Cotner

There's a good chance you already wish your life were Roman Holiday, so why not step away from work for an early-afternoon matinee of William Wyler's breezy classic? Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck are as winsome as rom-com pairs come, not least for the melancholy shades the film takes on as reality sets in on their impossible courtship. Hepburn won her only competitive Academy Award for her performance as the princess of an unnamed country. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., Feb. 21, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org. —Michael Nordine

While the stars of Moonlight, Hidden Figures and Fences are all up for major awards this year, it was only last year that the lack of nominated actors of color at the Academy Awards was a controversial issue. Inspired by the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag, UCB's #OscarsSoWoke tackles Hollywood's age-old prejudice with humor. Hosted by Cynthia Kao and Charity Miller, the cast features UCB comedians of African-American, Hispanic, Asian, Muslim and Native American descent, including Sasha A. Ali, Ronnie Adrian, Marshall Givens, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mike Lane, Jiavani Linayao, Londale Theus Jr. and Robert Vestal. They'll perform stand-up, storytelling and improv poking fun at both the historical and the ongoing struggles with race in film. UCB Sunset, 5419 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; Wed., Feb. 22, 10:30 p.m.; $7. (323) 908-8702, sunset.ucbtheatre.com. —Siran Babayan

Everyone says print is dead. Not so. Now in its fifth year, Printed Matter's L.A. Art Book Fair is a massive celebration of artists' books, works of art that take the form of a book or pamphlet. The free fair kicks off on Friday (and continues through Sunday), but tonight the Geffen Contemporary hosts a preview party with music from Seth Bogart and Kembra Pfahler & Christian Music from The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black. The $10 admission fee includes an edition by graphic designer Mike Mills that points to Hillary Clinton's lead in the popular vote. Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, 152 N Central Ave., downtown; Thu., Feb. 23, 6-9 p.m. (fair continues through Sun., Feb. 26); $10.laartbookfair.net. —Gwynedd Stuart

David Kukoff discusses Los Angeles in the 1970s: Weird Scenes Inside the Gold Mine with some of the book's contributors, including Luis J. Rodriguez, Matthew Specktor, Lynell George and former L.A. Weekly editor Joe Donnelly. Kukoff, a film and TV producer, edits the anthology, which features 29 essays and photographs by journalists, authors, politicians, filmmakers and music producers, who share personal stories and historical accounts of L.A. in that era. Drummer John Densmore writes about the release of The Doors' L.A. Woman; adult-film director Bob Chinn about working with legendary porn star John Holmes; Rick McCloskey about cruising Van Nuys Boulevard; and Samantha Geimer about meeting Roman Polanski for the first time in her San Fernando Valley home before he drugged and raped her at age 13. Whittier College Library, 7031 Founders Hill Road, Whittier; Thu., Feb. 23, 7 p.m.; free. rarebirdbooks.com/rbevents. —Siran Babayan