11 Cheap and Free Things to Do in L.A. This Week

A screening of "the best Disney movie," a comedy show about phony novels, a pop art opening in Newport Beach, and more to do and see in L.A. this week for 10 bucks or less.

Two exhibitions opening simultaneously at La Luz de Jesus Gallery unveil the unheralded nuances of cartoon consciousness. One is a retrospective of the work of Steve Rude, who exploded onto the scene in 1981 with his comic book series Nexus, a streamlined yet complex space adventure that recalled everything from '30s pulps to Hieronymus Bosch. The other is "CARtoons: The Art of America's Car Culture." CARtoons — a magazine dedicated to automotive cartooning, published in L.A. from 1959 to 1991 — featured original hot-rod and kustom car kulture art by contributors Tom "Fox" Marnick and the underrated Shawn Kerri, who later did flier art for Germs and Circle Jerks. La Luz de Jesus Gallery, 4633 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood; Fri., Jan. 6, 8 p.m.; free. (323) 666-7667, laluzdejesus.com/steve-rude-cartoons. —David Cotner

We live in an age of oversharing, but exactly how much are you willing to reveal? Documentary filmmaker Nicholas Kraft hosts What's on Your Phone?, a sort of digital version of going through one's medicine cabinet. Brave audience members volunteer to have images of their phones projected onto a screen while a panel of guests — The Office's B.J. Novak, 2 Broke Girls co-creator Whitney Cummings and local writer Ali Segel — poke through everything on their mobile devices, including Google searches, photos, emails, voicemails, apps, playlists, even Uber scores. Fart apps and YouPorn videos are nothing to be ashamed of. Nickelback on your Spotify? Prepare to be ridiculed. UCB Sunset, 5419 W. Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; Sat., Jan. 7, 10:30 p.m.; $7. (323) 908-8702, sunset.ucbtheatre.com. —Siran Babayan

In Real Life, the Hammer Museum's ambitious, four-month-long free performance series, concludes with artists looking back at 1960s events in California and New York. Founded in Oakland in 1966, the Black Panther Party drew national attention for its paramilitary response to police violence in African-American neighborhoods but also for its community programs such as free lunches and health clinics. Those community outreach efforts inform Simone Leigh and Rizvana Bradley in an improvisational performance that considers black radical political, literary and artistic issues that continue to resonate. Next weekend (Sat.-Sun., Jan. 14-15), In Real Life concludes with Trajal Harrell, who looked to Greenwich Village's Judson Church, where postmodern dance began in 1962. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Sat.-Sun., Jan. 7-8, 2-4 p.m.; free. (310) 443-7000, hammer.ucla.edu. —Ann Haskins

Emerging in the middle of the 20th century, pop artists including Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Claes Oldenburg incorporated mundane objects and mass-media images into their paintings, prints and sculptures, blurring the boundaries between high and low art. At the same time, designers such as George Nelson, Charles and Ray Eames and Ettore Sottsass shared their enthusiasm for the everyday, engaging in a fluid exchange of mutual inspiration with them. Featuring 50 works of art and 80 design objects, the ambitious exhibition "Pop Art Design" looks at the connections between these artists and their fellow designers, exploring aesthetic links among the fine art, furniture and graphic design of the period. Orange County Museum of Art, 850 San Clemente Drive, Newport Beach; opens Sat., Jan. 7, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (runs through April 2); $10, $7.50 seniors & students, free members & children under 12. ocma.net/exhibition/pop-art-design-0. —Matt Stromberg

Trump hasn't even been inaugurated yet and it already sounds trite: Art is more important now than ever before. Perhaps making art during capitalism wasn't ideal, but making art during fascism is going to be a challenging task. It will, however, be integral in provoking thought and stemming a tide of hate, prejudice and closed-mindedness that's already rearing its head. At Making Art During Fascism, a Sunday program that continues through the month of January, artists are invited to come together to create and share ideas while it's, you know, still legal. A free guide on speaking out when free speech seems imperiled is included. Women's Center for Creative Work, 2425 Glover Place, Elysian Valley; Sun., Jan. 8, 1-3 p.m. (and every Sunday in January); free. womenscenterforcreativework.com. —Gwynedd Stuart

Comedian Doug Benson Interrupts the 74th Golden Globe Awards and not only is it four or five hours worth of caustic commentary and insults that really hit home — there's a potluck, too. Who will you root for? The unappealingly titled La La Land? The Pablo Neruda movie? Meryl Streep in her role as the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award winner? Whichever way you swing, Benson will provide the narration to this evening's soirée, saying all the things you wish you could say, channeling your inner esprit de l'escalier as he says exactly what everyone else is thinking. Cinefamily, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., Fairfax; Sun., Jan. 8, 4 p.m.; free (first come, first served; register online). (323) 655-2510, cinefamily.org. —David Cotner

There are, in this world, a number of unfortunate souls who harbor the delusion that Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey is as good as — or, in some rare cases, better than — the masterwork that is Milo and Otis. Though I hesitate to enable such a wrongheaded notion, it is nevertheless my duty to inform these poor misguided citizens that their talking-animal movie of choice is playing for free at UCLA as part of the ongoing Family Flicks series. Rest assured I've already penned a strongly worded letter condemning the selection. UCLA's Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Sun., Jan. 8, 11 a.m.; free. (310) 206-8013, cinema.ucla.edu. —Michael Nordine

Elsewhere in anniversaries, Aladdin — aka the best Disney movie — celebrates its 25th at the Aero, also for free. RSVP in advance to guarantee your spot on the magic carpet to a whole new world, whose charm and heft exemplifies the Disney renaissance that eventually gave way to the Pixar era. Some apparently consider this an improvement, and to them I ask: How many Cars movies feature evil parrots voiced by Gilbert Gottfried and named after Shakespearean villains? Listening to Robin Williams voice the Genie is much more bittersweet than it used to be, but few animated films provide a better argument for wishes coming true. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Sun., Jan. 8, 2 p.m.; free with reservation. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com. —Michael Nordine

Do you like attending readings but occasionally find them pretentious? For more than two years, comedians and UCB regulars Colin O'Brien and Michael Wolf have been hosting Literati: A Comedy Show About the Greatest American Novels Never Written, a live show and podcast in New York, which pokes fun at the literary pastime by taking it out of bookstores and into comedy clubs. Guest comics — tonight's lineup features Nate Fernald, Clare O'Kane, John Milhiser, Emmy Blotnick and Josh Ruben — read excerpts of fake works of literature, everything from memoirs to sci-fi to cookbooks, while posing as either real or fiction authors/people (complete with costumes), which in the past have included Jane Austen, Emily Dickinson, Franz Kafka, David Sedaris and Barron Trump. Nerdist Showroom at Meltdown Comics, 7522 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood; Tue., Jan. 10, 7-8:30 p.m.; $8. (323) 851-7223, nerdmeltla.com. —Siran Babayan

Some pre-Code romance at LACMA: One Way Passage, which pairs William Powell and Kay Francis as star-crossed lovers — he an escaped murderer sentenced to the gallows, she a terminally ill heiress — who meet in Hong Kong before boarding a trans-Pacific ocean liner en route to San Francisco. After falling in love at first sight, they discover each other's secrets — all in just 67 minutes of screentime, because that's how Hollywood did it way back when. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., Jan. 10, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org. —Michael Nordine

The title of the New Beverly's latest double feature tells you almost everything you need to know about it: I Drink Your Blood and I Eat Your Skin. Said to be the first film to be MPAA-rated X due to violence rather than nudity, the former is grindhouse incarnate; together, they were originally marketed as 2 Great Blood Horrors to Rip Out Your Guts! despite not actually being connected. David Durston's cult classic Blood was recently restored in its uncut form — all the better to take in its bizarre plot mixing Manson-inspired hippie murderers and a rabies outbreak — while the black-and-white Skin was previously known as Voodoo Bloodbath and didn't achieve infamy until its second life as part of this double bill. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax; Tue., Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m.; $8. (323) 938-4038, thenewbev.com. —Michael Nordine