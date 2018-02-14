1,000-Plus Classic Cars Are Coming to the Convention Center

One lesson new residents of Los Angeles learn quickly is that they need a car to navigate L.A.’s sprawl between beaches and mountains. New subway and light rail expansions weren’t able to bring lasting relief to the area’s congested roadways.



It is no surprise, then, that the first Classic Auto Show, held last year, was a huge success. Visitors got to marvel at more than 600 vehicles from rare Volkswagens and hot rods to meticulously restored lowriders, which originated in East L.A.

This time around, there will be even more cars — more than 1,000 — spread across two floors at the Los Angeles Convention Center in early March.