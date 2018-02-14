1,000-Plus Classic Cars Are Coming to the Convention Center

One lesson new residents of Los Angeles learn quickly is that they need a car to navigate L.A.’s sprawl between beaches and mountains. New subway and light rail expansions weren’t able to bring lasting relief to the area’s congested roadways.
It is no surprise, then, that the first Classic Auto Show, held last year, was a huge success. Visitors got to marvel at more than 600 vehicles from rare Volkswagens and hot rods to meticulously restored lowriders, which originated in East L.A.
This time around, there will be even more cars — more than 1,000 — spread across two floors at the Los Angeles Convention Center in early March.
Among the highlights will be a Porsche display in conjunction with the current Petersen Automotive Museum’s exhibition “The Porsche Effect,” which celebrates the 70th anniversary of the iconic brand.
French automaker Citroën will make a rare North American appearance and the aforementioned hot rods and lowriders, will, of course, return to the stage in all their beauty.
In the show’s first ever “Women on Wheels” display, female protagonists of current car culture will take the wheel.
“Given the passion that California enthusiasts have for vehicles from all generations, makes and models, we felt the development of special exhibits that target specific tastes was a crucial step in our rapid expansion,” says Michael Carlucci, senior vice president of LeftField Media, which produces the show.
For the first time, a "Project Car” built by The SkidMarks Show host Jeff Allen, sourced and influenced by fans, will be unveiled at the show.
Allen and his team at Flat 12 Gallery, his Dallas dealership that sells collector vehicles, have only 67 days to completely strip the car of all its features and rebuild it from scratch. Fans can check the webpage for progress reports and updates.
“When we build this baby back up, it’s going to be one mean machine,” Allen says. After its completion, the 1967 Camaro will go on a national tour benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of the Central Valley. Fans can purchase raffle tickets online or at the Auto Show.
Tickets for the show, which will take place March 2-4 at the L.A. Convention Center, are $20 with promo code LAPR or $30 at the door. For more information please visit theclassicautoshow.com.
