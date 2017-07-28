10 of L.A.'s Most Fascinating Art Crimes

This 1882 Monet was stolen from a Brentwood home — or was it? Public domain

Art can be beautiful, thought provoking and extremely valuable. In a city with as much art as Los Angeles, thefts aren't uncommon. From Picasso to George Schulz's Peanuts, art has been at the center of enough cases that the Los Angeles Police Department has a detail dedicated to finding and retrieving the stolen items.

Much like the art itself, these crimes are often spectacular. Below, we flashback to 10 L.A. art crimes, including scams, inside jobs and brazen heists.

10. The stolen trailer filled with valuable art

In November of 2015, a trailer was stolen in Chatsworth. But, this wasn't an ordinary trailer. It wasn't even a trailer loaded with some band's gear. This one was storing $250,000 worth of art. In the grand scheme of L.A. art heist's, that's not a big dollar amount, but the names represented in the collection— Marc Chagall, Henri Matisse and Keith Haring, amongst them — made it newsworthy. About six months after the story first hit the news, an arrest was made when the trailer was found stripped in a Canoga Park backyard. L.A. Times reported then that $120,000 worth of the art was recovered.

9. Stolen art found via Facebook

News travels fast now thanks to social media and that can be helpful for tracking down stolen art. Last summer, a $10,000 painting by Neil Nagy was stolen from San Pedro's Warschaw Gallery during an art walk. On August 2, KTLA reported about the theft and that security video footage showed the suspects in an alley. The following day, The Daily Breeze reported that the painting had been found. What happened was that a post about the incident also turned up on a community Facebook page and an unidentified woman who saw that post recognized the art as something that had been tossed over her fence. The painting was returned to the gallery.

8. The burglary that took Chagall and Rivera from an elderly couple's Encino home

In 2008, thieves broke into the Encino home of an elderly couple, probably through an unlocked door, and absconded with millions of dollars worth of 20th century art, including pieces by Marc Chagall and Diego Rivera. The couple were home, but didn't hear anything and it was their housekeeper who noticed the crime after returning from the grocery store. Several years passed in between the heist and its resolution, during which time, the couple died and the family received the insurance payout. It wasn't until 2014 that a joint undercover effort between LAPD and the FBI led to an arrest. Someone in Europe by the name of "Darko" was trying to find buyers for the stolen paintings, which led law enforcement to a West L.A. hotel where Raul Espinosa tried to sell paintings valued at more than $10 million for $700,000. Espinosa pleaded no contest and was ultimately sentenced to four-plus years in prison. Meanwhile, authorities were able to recover nine of the 12 stolen pieces.

7. The Strange Heist of Two Maxfield Parrish Paintings

At the time that two Maxfield Parrish oil paintings were stolen from a Melrose Avenue art gallery, the theft was a head-scratcher that was compared to fictional crime capers. More than a decade later, the 2002 heist is still baffling. The oil paintings were large — said to be five feet-by-six feet in size — and represented two panels of a six-panel mural commissioned by Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney and painted by Parrish between 1912 and 1916. The whole mural was on display at Edenhurst Fine Art Gallery in West Hollywood, where they were trying to sell the work on behalf of the two art investors. Then, they were stolen. The gallery was closed on the day of the crime and the thieves were believed to have entered through the roof and spent much of the day in the gallery, ultimately cutting out the two panels from their frames. What makes the crime stranger is that experts said that the pieces would have been difficult to sell because they're only parts of a whole work and are recognizable parts at that. Still, this crime remains unsolved. In 2016, the heist appeared on a list of top art thefts that the FBI still needs to resolve and there continues to be information and a tip line on their website.

6. The Natural History Museum heist of 1973

If the theft of Native American artifacts from the Natural History Museum seems faded from the collective memory of Los Angeles, it might be because it didn't seem to get much ink in the first place. A ProQuest search of the Los Angeles Times' archives turned up a two-paragraph report from November 5, 1973, that noted that 53 items had been stolen from the museum a month earlier and 16 had been recovered in the ensuing weeks. But, LAPD's Art Theft Detail notes that most of the items are still missing. Moreover, the crime is now so old that a lot of the original reports were destroyed. Still, LAPD says that 28 years after the theft, two of the blankets were recovered via a museum exhibition in St. Louis, where they were on loan from an unnamed celebrity who'd purchased them years earlier.