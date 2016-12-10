10 Great Marijuana Gifts For That Special Stoner in Your Life

The Toke Ring in Red Toke Rings

As the holidays approach, people everywhere are adhering to the zillion year human tradition of exchanging gifts. But for cannabis enthusiasts and the folks who love them, it can be a challenge to find just the right gift.

Whether you're looking for a stocking stuffer or a statement piece, we've got you covered with ganja accoutrements for every Mary Jane lover in your life.

Toke Ring

Being handed a soggy-tipped joint is never fun, and there’s no polite way to ask people not to slobber. Sanitation is an issue in the cannabis world, especially when it comes to using paper products to consume in a group setting. Fortunately, there is a solution: a Toke Ring. Coming in a plethora of colors, metals, wood grains, and jewels, the Toke Ring slides onto your finger with one small hole for your mouth and a large hole to slide a joint or blunt into. So the next time someone passes you the J, pop it into your Toke Ring and keep your mug free from other folks' nasty mouth moisture.

The Frost Pipe Made With Water The Frost Pipe

Frost Pipe

Who says young inventors these days aren’t killing the game? Now you can make your own pipe with water, man. Why would you want to do that? Well, the ice feels great, it saves you a cleaning session and it’s unique enough to keep people talking about your sesh for weeks. You can even use Gatorade or other flavors to give it that special flare only you could produce. To use, you just twist the stopper, fill it to the brim, stick it in the freezer for 6-8 hours, run hot water along sides, shake and push the ice out, slide it into the tray and put in a screen. Then, you add your ground up herb, fire it up and chill out.

The SlapPack Lighter Holsert Higher State Creations

Slap Pack Lighter Holster

Whether or not you have lighter thieves in your group of friends (you probably do), there’s no need to worry about it anymore. This holster, with a silicone, slap-style strap reminiscent of bracelets in the 90’s, stays locked on to your bong, pipe, or vaporizer and holds your lighter in a little nest. If someone passes you the bong and the lighter isn’t in its holster, you’ve found your lighter thief. It’s also easier to pass without needing a second hand for the lighter so you can concentrate on more important things, like gesticulating madly while you discuss the intricacies of the latest Netflix series you’re all watching. This contraption fits on just about anything and can be taken off as easily as you put it on.

The Puffco Plus vape pen, case, and dab jar Puffco

Puffco+

Can’t decide if you want to dab or use a pre-filled cartridge when you go out today? That’s cool, with the Puffco+ you can do both. Utilizing a powerful 510 thread battery that’ll fit any pre-filled cartridge you can buy at a dispensary, the Puffco+ also comes with a fully ceramic, coil-free chamber for you to drop concentrates into. The high heat and chamber shape allow you to completely vape the product inside so you’re ready to try a new flavor regardless of the viscosity of what you were just vaping. It comes with a little box and charger, and the battery lasts for a very long time. Take it with you to your next party; it’s quite the crowd pleaser.

The CloudV Electro Portable Enail With Side Arm Bubbler CloudVapes

Cloud V Electro

Dabbing gets classy. The CloudV Electro Portable Enail makes dabbing safer, more consistent, and higher quality You don’t need a torch (nor butane) to light your nail; it’s electric. With a 6000mAh rechargeable battery that heats up to 1000F you can get the same immediate high that you can from a dab rig with a ceramic or titanium nail without the flame or the potential injury. They’ve upped their game recently with a variable temperature display and quartz-titanium nail, equipped with a straight glass or side arm bubbler and with a lifetime warranty on the battery you’re giving your favorite dabber an investment in their future.

The Prepara Collections Evak glass airtight container Prepara

Evak

You put your actual oregano in an airtight container, so you should definitely treat your more valuable herbs the same way. This little jar is technically meant for herbs and spices, but we are always utilizing inventions for our own use in the cannabis world. The next time you pick up an eighth at your favorite shop, put your buds in this container and slide the lid down to lock in the air. It really, truly works to keep your herbs fresh and the sound it makes as you slide the lid back out is very satisfying — that “pop” lets you know it really was airtight. Don’t feel pressured to smoke all your herb before it dries out. Take your time; it’ll be fresh for you when you’re ready for it.

The Water Puff Pipe in green TheWaterPuff.com

Water Puff Pipe

The Water Puff Pipe is one of those inventions where every person who sees it says, “Oh man, I totally could’ve invented this.” It’s so simple it hurts: a long-tubed pipe with a stem and a mount that fits on just about any water or soda bottle. Gravity bongs are fun, but they were born from necessity and a lack of supplies. With this little guy, any bottle becomes a pipe and just as easily goes back into your pocket like it never existed. The array of colors are fun and every time you whip it out people are going to be amazed. It’s a conversation starter, for sure.

The Arizer Extreme Q With Remote Control Arizer

Arizer Extreme Q

For the old school herbal lover, a desktop vaporizer is the way to go. Set this contraption on your coffee table and treat it like a hookah when your guests come over. The technology has been perfected over the years to deliver terpene-rich vapor in a steady stream, plus it’s quieter than ever. It’s got multiple fan speed settings, temperature control, and a remote control so you can activate it from the couch. You can toke up with the whip attachment or the nostalgic balloon bag, passing it around to your guests like a magnanimous monarch. This device is fit for royalty, and it’ll be a staple in your home for years to come.

Dank Tips glass filter Dank Tips

Dank Tips

If you’re like the many of us who struggle with folding thicker paper into a design before using it as a filter in a joint, struggle no more. Dank Tips are glass filters that you can roll right up in your joint or blunt, remove them from the roaches, and then use them again and again. The quality is great with a 99.5 percent SiO2 purity range (you can drop them from not-too-high up and they’ll survive) and they ensure an evenly rolled spliff every time. These are great stocking stuffers for your favorite joint smokers.

The Master Magnetic Stash Box and Tray Myster

Magnetic Stash Tray and Box

The magnificence of this set is unparalleled. The box looks like a book (in case you still need to hide your stuff from someone), and the tray is completely magnetic so all of its accessories stay put. It comes with a grinder, an ashtray with a spike pipe to clean your bowl that doubles as a bowl stand, a magnetic lighter case that ensures you never lose it, a strain container, and magnetic stickers so you can stick other things to it. All your goods can go in the box, with a neat, tidy display up top on the tray. When someone sees this in your home they’ll know your taste in cannabis is bougie, but in the best way possible.

