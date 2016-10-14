10 Cheap and Free Things to Do This Week

EXPAND Watch Laurie Strode have a hell of a holiday tonight at Nuart. Compass International Pictures

A screening of Halloween, a free party in Grand Park, the last ever Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail and more to do and see this week for 11 bucks or less.

John Carpenter made Halloween nearly 40 years ago, and in some respects the slasher genre has yet to catch up to it. Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode is the measuring stick for all final girls to follow, a role that wouldn't be as iconic were she not relentlessly pursued by the masked, lurching Michael Myers. But you can't outrun something that's a part of you, especially when it refuses to die. Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A.; Fri., Oct. 14, 11:59 p.m.; $11. (310) 473-8530, landmarktheatres.com. —Michael Nordine

From the crappy plastic He-Man mask that came with your Woolworth Halloween costume in 1982 to the Scream "Ghost Face" mask everyone had to own in 1996 to the elaborate molded-rubber masks throughout the years, the Halloween mask is as much a part of pop culture as the horror movies we watch to scare ourselves every fall. Downtown gallery Lethal Amounts celebrates the Halloween mask in its various forms at "The Art of the Halloween Mask," an exhibit of everything from vintage masks from the 1960s to more recent creations by world-famous special effects artists. For fans of being freaked out, it's the most wonderful time of the year — art shows like this are among the reasons why. Lethal Amounts, 1226 W. Seventh St., downtown; Sat., Oct. 15, 8-11 p.m.; free. (213) 265-7452, lethalamounts.com. —Gwynedd Stuart

They're here — here in this case being Electric Dusk Drive-In, which, though not quite an Indian burial ground, nevertheless seems a fitting venue for Poltergeist. Written and produced by Steven Spielberg but directed by Texas Chainsaw Massacre auteur Tobe Hooper, this early-'80s horror standout is a strange melding of its makers' contrasting sensibilities that's most frightening in some circles for the persistent rumor that the film itself is cursed — several cast members died premature deaths. Electric Dusk Drive-In, 2930 Fletcher Drive, Glassell Park; Sat., Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6:30); $10 lawn, $14 car, $60 VIP. (818) 653-8591, electricduskdrivein.com. —Michael Nordine

When President Obama told a crowd, "Don't boo ... vote," he wasn't talking to a room full of ghosts — but there's no shame in adding some festive fun to the election process. At UCB's Don't Boooo, Vote! a pair of seasoned — and dead — crusaders for voting rights make the trip back from beyond the grave to oversee an evening of comedy with guests and other "ghosts." Hosts Ghost of Elizabeth Cady Stanton (Julie Sharbutt) and Ghost of Frederick Douglass (Lucas Hazlett) want to make the audience laugh but get out the vote, too. As such, live humans will be on hand to help people register to vote online before the Oct. 24 deadline. UCB Sunset, 5919 Franklin Ave., Hollywood; Mon., Oct. 17, 8:30 p.m.; $5. (323) 908-8702, sunset.ucbtheatre.com. —Neha Talreja

The LA2050 grants challenge has put up a million bucks to make L.A. a better place to learn, create, connect and have fun. The idea is that by 2050, L.A. will have the largest community of artists in the country. Not only that, but it's scheduled to become one of the biggest international manufacturing and technology hubs, too. With that comes jobs and other good stuff to make L.A. a better place to work and live, as if that were possible. Public voting for the best grants projects kicks off Oct. 18, and to help get the word out, CelebrateLA is throwing a big shindig with food trucks, booze, freebies and more. Grand Park's Performance Lawn, 200 N. Grand Ave., downtown; Tue., Oct. 18, 6-9 p.m.; free with registration via connect@la2050.org. la2050.org. —Tanja M. Laden

The Innocents apparently scared a young Guillermo del Toro enough for him to include it in his ongoing Fuel for Nightmares series at LACMA. Rest assured that it'll unsettle you, too. Jack Clayton's deathly quiet adaptation of The Turn of the Screw is terrifying in its simplicity and, thanks in no small part to Deborah Kerr's haunting performance, one of the greatest horror films of all time. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., Oct. 18, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org. —Michael Nordine

Vincent Price and Klaus Kinski (father of Nastassja) lead the New Beverly's latest grindhouse double feature in The Conqueror Worm and Jack the Ripper, respectively, which look to the past to plumb the depths of human depravity. Price is the self-appointed witchfinder general Matthew Hopkins in 17th-century England and Kinski is Saucy Jack 200 years later; rest assured that both men's exploits are depicted in as much gruesome detail as possible. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax; Tue., Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m.; $8. (323) 938-4038, thenewbev.com.

In 2010, The Meltdown With Jonah and Kumail was the only weekly comedy show held in the stuffy, spartan back room of Sunset Boulevard's Meltdown Comics. Chris Hardwick's Nerdist Industries subsequently popularized the space, Kumail Nanjiani joined Mike Judge's HBO series Silicon Valley, Jonah Ray landed the upcoming Mystery Science Theater 3000 reboot and producer Emily V. Gordon became an in-demand writer of books (Super You), TV (The Carmichael Show) and film (2017's The Big Sick). After six years spent presenting the best in live L.A. stand-up ­— and three TV seasons on Comedy Central — The Meltdown goes out with a bang ... and, likely, a few celebratory tears. Nerdist Showroom at Meltdown Comics, 7522 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; Wed., Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m.; $8. nerdmeltla.com. —Julie Seabaugh

Last week, Young Frankenstein was rereleased for one night only in theaters with a live introduction by Mel Brooks from the Fox lot, where the 1974 timeless, horror-movie spoof was shot. If that's not enough "Fronkensteen" for you, tonight Brooks signs Young Frankenstein: A Mel Brooks Book: The Story of the Making of the Film. Co-written by Rebecca Keegan, and with a foreword by Judd Apatow, the book delves into the evolution of what Brooks calls his proudest movie, dating back to the influence James Whale's original 1931 Frankenstein had on him as a child in Brooklyn, and includes interviews with cast and crew, as well as on-set photographs. The director also recounts first meeting co-executive producer and late, great actor Gene Wilder, and how the two conceived the parody while on the set of another Brooks classic, Blazing Saddles. Barnes & Noble at the Grove, 189 The Grove Drive, Suite K30, Fairfax; Thu., Oct. 20, 7 p.m.; free. (323) 525-0270, stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780061804657-0. —Siran Babayan

Matters pertaining to past and present, life and death and almost everything else exist on a sliding scale in the fictional worlds of Apichatpong Weerasethakul, many of which are sly political reveries about his native Thailand. Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, which would be his crowning achievement even if it hadn't won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2010, makes its fantastical elements (reincarnation, talking fish) feel familiar and even comforting. It stands as one of the best, most beguiling films in recent memory — and certainly the only one featuring ghost monkeys. The Aero screens it along with Weerasethakul's earlier Syndromes and a Century, both on 35mm. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; Thu., Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.; $11. (323) 466-3456, americancinemathequecalendar.com. —Michael Nordine