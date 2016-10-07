10 Cheap and Free Things to Do This Week

Spicy, chocolatey goodness Courtesy La Feria de los Moles

A free mole festival, a free book fair for anarchists, a free short-film fest and more free (and very cheap) things to do in L.A. the week.

Back after a three-year absence, the Los Angeles Anarchist Bookfair invites radical thinkers of all stripes — anarchists, anti-capitalists, anarcho-virgins — who are looking to learn, connect and push the same agenda: political and social change. This year's daylong, family-friendly event is themed "displacement, gentrification and ecological crisis" and features speakers, music by DJ Moondoughcorp and workshops on such topics as "Anarcha-Feminist Perspectives" and becoming an "Urban Soul Farmer." The book fair itself includes literature and zines from small presses, as well as representatives from organizations and community groups. Cielo Galleries/Studios, 3201 Maple Ave., Historic South-Central; Sat., Oct. 8, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; free. la.anarchistbookfair.com. —Siran Babayan

The stop-motion specials Arthur Rankin and Jules Bass churned out in the '60s and '70s are most frequently associated with Christmas time: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town, The Little Drummer Boy. But in 1967, the duo released the Halloween-time romp Mad Monster Party, a full-length feature starring Frankenstein, Dracula, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, and Phyllis Diller as Frankenstein's party co-host (who's basically Phyllis Diller). With its frenetic pace and psychedelic musical numbers — there's a groovy band made up of skeletons with page-boy haircuts — it's long been a seasonal favorite of kids and LSD-heads alike. For the former, the New Beverly hosts a Kiddee Matinee this weekend. The New Beverly, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax; Sun., Oct. 9, 2 p.m. (also Sat., Oct. 8); $6. (323) 938-4038, thenewbev.com. —Gwynedd Stuart

Few rivalries run as deep as those related to food, with regional adherents willing to fight and die for their local style of BBQ, chili or pizza. One of the longest-running competitions, however, is between the Pueblo and Oaxaca styles of mole, the rich and complex Mexican sauce with an origin that dates back hundreds of years. Moles can contain upward of 30 ingredients — chili peppers, chocolate, seeds, nuts and fruit — and comes in numerous varieties, from sweet to savory, green, red, black and yellow, to name a few. Long-held family recipes are guarded like national secrets. Billed as "The Largest Mexican Food Festival in the USA," La Feria de los Moles, or Mole Fair, returns to Olvera Street to let the public decide which regional taste they prefer. Alongside numerous vendors offering up mouth-watering mole dishes, there will be live music, folkloric dancing, even the crowning of a Ms. Mole. Olvera Street, downtown; Sun., Oct. 9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free. (323) 246-6430, feriadelosmoles.com. —Matt Stromberg

Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the Jewish year, which this year begins on the evening of Oct. 11 and ends after the next day's sunset; it's observed with self-reflection, repentance and starving oneself. But before you start the 25-hour fast (and find ways to break it) and make amends for your sins (you know what you did), laugh at other sinners at UCB's annual Yom Kippur Show of Atonement. Hosted by performer-writer Jonny Svarzbein, who plays a rabbi named Judge Reinhold — no relation — the comedy show takes place near the Dead Sea and features a council of judges who decide whether to forgive fellow UCB cast members for their transgressions. Winners get to eat a corned beef sandwich at a deli, and losers are banished somewhere else with a gentile. UCB Franklin, 5919 Franklin Ave., Hollywood; Sun., Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.; $5. (323) 908-8702, franklin.ucbtheatre.com. —Siran Babayan

Two comics take the ultimate leap of faith in Alex & Jude: What a Time to Be Alive! — think whimsy and aggression kicked into one of those transporter pods that turned Jeff Goldblum into the Fly and you'll get the idea. Tonight's salon is equal parts stand-up and sketch comedy; the titular Alex (Hanpeter) and Jude (Tedmori) moved here last year from back East to pay their dues on their way to comedy Valhalla. Plumbing each other's psyches, the agony they'll dredge up and transmute into laughs is either your greatest entertainment value (the show is free) or a crushing test of their devotion. The Virgil, 4519 Santa Monica Blvd., East Hollywood; Mon., Oct. 10, 10 p.m.; free. (323) 660-4540, thevirgil.com/calendar/2016/10/10/alex-jude-what-a-time-to-be-alive. —David Cotner

Before Billy Idol there was Georges Franju, whose Eyes Without a Face more than lives up to the promise of its ominous, evocative title. The sight of Edith Scob in her expressionless mask is one of the most indelible images in horror cinema, and the mad-scientist narrative behind it will have you wondering what hath Franju wrought. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., Oct. 11, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org. —Michael Nordine

An overflowing cornucopia of moving images spills all over your orbitofrontal cortex when Flux, Fall 2016 unveils the latest in snazzy short films, mind-melting music videos and other strides made in short-form cinematic arts. Courtesy of creative studio Flux — a Venice-based catalyst for creative change spearheaded by Jonathan Wells and Meg Grey Wells — you'll see the essence of their curatorial labors distilled into this cavalcade of films created by their crack team of artists, writers and designers from around the world. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; Wed., Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m.; free. (310) 443-7000, flux.net/flux-screening-series-at-the-hammer-los-angeles-30. —David Cotner

An initiative of the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute, Dodging the Memory Hole 2016: Saving Online News aims to preserve the online news content that makes up our modern cultural memory. You'll hear how journalists, librarians and archivists are working to preserve online news content — and how you can help save years of history before future generations scorn us for our tragic love of Flash websites. Forgetting is the true pitfall of the memory hole, and there's scads of doom waiting out there for those who forget — or just can't read up on — their history. Charles E. Young Research Library, Main Conference Room 11360, 280 Charles E. Young Drive E., Westwood; Thu.-Fri., Oct. 13-14, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; free. (310) 825-4732, happenings.ucla.edu/all/event/210780. —David Cotner

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense. To commemorate the milestone, the Central Library's ALOUD lecture series hosts a panel discussion on the new book The Black Panthers: Portraits From an Unfinished Revolution, featuring its co-editor, photojournalist Bryan Shih, as well as former Black Panthers Ericka Huggins, Phyllis Jackson and Norma Mtume and Melina Abdullah, organizer of the L.A. chapter of the Black Lives Matter movement. Co-edited by historian Yohuru Williams, the anthology focuses less on the militant black organization's famous leaders Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale and more on its little-known members, including women and Asian-Americans, and features 45 interviews paired with images by Shih, as well as essays by scholars. Los Angeles Central Library, Mark Taper Auditorium, 630 W. Fifth St., downtown; Thu., Oct. 13, 7:15 p.m.; free, standby only. (213) 228-7500, lfla.org. —Siran Babayan

Robert Bresson's The Trial of Joan of Arc isn't a horror movie, but anyone hoping for light viewing will find that this really isn't their week. CSUN screens the French master's tribute to that most famous of martyrs as part of its semester-long retrospective celebrating his work. Bresson's shortest feature is also typical of his stripped-down aesthetic, which is marked by nonprofessional actors and dialogue transcribed from Joan of Arc's actual trial. CSUN, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge; Thu., Oct. 13, 7 p.m.; free. (818) 677-1200, csun.edu. —Michael Nordine