10 Cheap and Free Things to Do in L.A. This Week

A show of 1,000 coasters, a Labor Day block party in West Adams, a Beatles podcast taping, and more to do and see in L.A. this week for 10 bucks or less.

From the sublime to the ridiculous, the fifth annual "The Coaster Show" at La Luz de Jesus Gallery presents great art, writ small, on more than 1,000 4-inch drink coasters by illustrators as varied as Ron English, Penelope Houston, Maia Gross and Mark Ryden. For many of the artists, this constitutes the first public showing of their work, all of which is for sale for $250 or less. Whether you'll actually use them as coasters at home depends on how much free will you actually have — are they art or are they still functional? Eh, probably stick with the Ikea coasters for your can of PBR. La Luz de Jesus Gallery, 4633 Hollywood Blvd., Los Feliz; Fri., Sept. 1, 8 p.m.; free. (323) 666-7667, laluzdejesus.com. —David Cotner

Since Delicious Pizza opened on Adams Boulevard in West Adams in 2015, it's become a hub in a neighborhood on the upswing. In the outdoor garden they call "the Yard," co-owners Mike and Rick Ross host the West Adams Block Party just in time for Labor Day. The free, open-to-the-public party features music from jazz, funk, soul and hip-hop artists and DJs, kids activities like face painting and a bounce castle and, of course, yummy food. Besides its popular pizza offerings, the shop is hosting a pop-up of the Detroit-based doughnut shop Dilla's Delights Doughnuts, in honor of legendary producer-rapper J Dilla. Spending time with the community just got sweeter. 5419 W. Adams Blvd., West Adams; Sun., Sept. 3, 2-10 p.m.; free. (323) 424-3014, deliciouspizza.com. —Gwynedd Stuart

The Broad Stage celebrates the waning days of summer at its annual Broad Fest, which spreads food, booths, music and other entertainment across three areas. The Plaza Stage includes Indian, Bolero, blues, electric violin and family-friendly reggae performed by Sadubas, Aaron Nigel Smith, Tres Souls, Val Vigoda and Shawn Amos. The Edye Second Space features Global Motion dance company (composed of Santa Monica College students), the SMC Jazz Ensemble and educational talks by SMC and Heal the Bay. The Music Halls hosts interactive tango, hula-hooping and art-making lessons. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica; Sun., Sept. 3, 2-7 p.m.; free. (310) 434-3200, thebroadstage.org. —Siran Babayan

Last year, more than 500 people gathered at the pool at the Viceroy Santa Monica for one last summertime hoorah before the symbolic beginning of fall made white shoes and pool parties frowned upon. Matchmaking website Three Day Rule is giving it another go — and expecting even more people — at the second annual Labor Day Pool Party. Besides an abundance of bikini- and boardshort-clad babes, the party features DJs, dancing, a barbecue, Svedka cocktails and Jell-O shots, and enough fun floaties to go around. Fall doesn't necessarily mean an end to summer fun in Southern California, but hey, any excuse to party like it's your very last chance. Viceroy Santa Monica, 1819 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica; Mon., Sept. 4, 1-5 p.m.; $10-$20. thelastpoolparty.eventbrite.com. —Gwynedd Stuart

Will Hines is a UCB actor, teacher and director, whose credits include Inside Amy Schumer, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Broad City. He's also a Fab Four super fan, who this year launched the podcast Screw It, We're Just Gonna Talk About The Beatles. Hines and his fellow UCB comedians discuss one of The Beatles' studio albums per episode, from Please Please Me to Abbey Road, as well as related topics: George Martin, Lennon songs vs. McCartney songs, Beatles books, covers, etc. (Ever heard Sean Connery's spoken-word version of "In My Life"? Chilling.) For the podcast's first live taping, Hines and co-host Joel Spence will analyze John, Paul and George's vocals and harmonies, and guests Ariana Lenarsky, Heather Woodward and Jackie Johnson will sing "Oh! Darling," "Because" and other Beatles tunes. UCB Sunset, 5419 W. Sunset Blvd., East Hollywood; Mon., Sept. 4, 10:30 p.m.; $7. (323) 908-8702, sunset.ucbtheatre.com. —Siran Babayan

Washington, D.C., hardcore punk is synonymous with Bad Brains, Minor Threat and other influential acts from the late 1970s and early '80s. Live at the Safari Club: A History of harDCore Punk in the Nation's Capital: 1988-1998, however, focuses on the music and the scene that flourished in the city after hardcore punk's heyday, namely the sweaty, stage-diving glory of the Safari Club, a windowless dive and Ethiopian restaurant that also hosted bands. Co-authors Shawna Kenney, who was one of the venue's promoters, and husband Rich Dolinger share hundreds of black-and-white photographs and interviews with members of Bad Brains, Danzig, Rancid, Hole, Sick of It All, Gorilla Biscuits and other groups, in addition to clubgoers, artists and zine makers. Dolinger is a writer and photographer, and Kenney is the author of the 1999 memoir I Was a Teenage Dominatrix; both currently live in L.A. The two discuss their book with Mark Gitter, who also previews his upcoming book, xXx Fanzine (1983-1988): Hardcore & Punk in the '80s. Skylight Books, 1818 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz; Tue., Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m.; free, book is $30. (323) 660-1175, skylightbooks.com. —Siran Babayan

Vincente Minnelli's all-black musical Cabin in the Sky transcends racial politics by virtue of sheer exuberance and talent. Nowhere else will you see Lena Horne (in her sole moment in the MGM spotlight) sing "Honey in the Honeycomb" or Ethel Waters croon "Happiness Is Just a Thing Called Joe." Louis Armstrong even shows up as a Satanic emissary. LACMA screens this anomalous Hollywood classic in its Tuesday Matinees series. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire; Tue., Sept. 5, 1 p.m.; $4. (323) 857-6000, lacma.org. —Nathaniel Bell

Delve deep into the dark mind of comedian Eddie Pepitone when he becomes the first comedian to have a weekly residency at Dan Harmon's newish venue, Starburns Castle. In his appearances on everything from the podcast WTF With Marc Maron to Conan and Bob's Burgers — not to mention his frequent stand-up gigs on stages around town — Pepitone exudes a born-and-bred New Yorker's manic energy, frequently breaking into fits of incandescent anger that you can't help but enjoy. It's like secondhand catharsis. He brings his maniac vibe — some call it genius — to the stage at Starburns four times this month, each night spitting pearls of wisdom like a disgruntled East Coast oyster. Starburns Castle, 1105 W. Isabel St., Burbank; Wed., Sept. 6, 8 p.m.; $10. (818) 433-3300, starburnscastle.com. —David Cotner

With a snazzy score by Lennie Hayton and ebulliently memorable tunes by composer Nacio Herb Brown and lyricist Arthur Freed, Singin' in the Rain remains one of the most thoroughly enjoyable musicals from Hollywood's Golden Age. Choreographing many of his own fantastic dance sequences, Gene Kelly portrays a silent-film star at the dawn of the talkies era who is pulled in opposing directions by his ostensible girlfriend (Jean Hagen) and a mysterious stranger (Debbie Reynolds). Rampant silliness ensues, not to mention soaring, dreamy dance interludes with Kelly and Cyd Charisse. Conductor David Newman, scion of the Newman dynasty of composers (Alfred, Maria, Thomas and Randy), aligns L.A. Philharmonic with the film in a live instrumental score at tonight's screening. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood Hills; Thu., Sept. 7, 8 p.m.; $1-$154. (323) 850-2000, hollywoodbowl.com. —Falling James

Charles Burnett is a name cherished among cinephiles, and it wouldn't be a stretch to call him the most gifted African-American filmmaker working today (with all due respect to Spike Lee). Burnett is the subject of a forthcoming study by eminent scholar James Naremore, titled Charles Burnett: A Cinema of Symbolic Knowledge. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences hosts a talk by Naremore followed by a screening of To Sleep With Anger, Burnett's rich 1990 family drama laced with supernatural undertones. It's a golden opportunity to get acquainted with a singular yet underappreciated talent. Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills; Thu., Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m.; $5 (sold out, standby only). (310) 247-3000, oscars.org. —Nathaniel Bell