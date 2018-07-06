10 Art Galleries That Don’t Care About Your Low-Key Holiday Weekend

Folks had a variety of solutions to the Fourth of July falling midweek this year, with some taking off just the one day, and some parlaying the Wednesday shuttering into extra-long weekends on either side. But in the L.A. gallery world, it’s almost as if the whole holiday thing never even happened.

In addition to a slew of notices making sure we knew they’d be open for business as usual Thursday through Saturday, an alarming number of galleries across the city have planned new exhibition openings for this holiday-adjacent weekend, as though they don’t care you’re trying to take it easy.

Sharon Louise Barnes at Band of Vices Courtesy of the artist

Within this can’t-stop-won’t-stop schedule, however, there is one fairly new trend — perhaps for summer, perhaps forever — and that is the Saturday afternoon opening. In a great many of these cases, 2 p.m. is the new 6 p.m.. With two on Friday and another eight on Saturday, here are 10 galleries amping up your low-key plans.

