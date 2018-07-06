 


Sarah Rara at Human Resources
Sarah Rara at Human Resources
Courtesy of the artist

10 Art Galleries That Don’t Care About Your Low-Key Holiday Weekend

Shana Nys Dambrot | July 6, 2018 | 10:47am
AA

Folks had a variety of solutions to the Fourth of July falling midweek this year, with some taking off just the one day, and some parlaying the Wednesday shuttering into extra-long weekends on either side. But in the L.A. gallery world, it’s almost as if the whole holiday thing never even happened.

In addition to a slew of notices making sure we knew they’d be open for business as usual Thursday through Saturday, an alarming number of galleries across the city have planned new exhibition openings for this holiday-adjacent weekend, as though they don’t care you’re trying to take it easy.

Within this can’t-stop-won’t-stop schedule, however, there is one fairly new trend — perhaps for summer, perhaps forever — and that is the Saturday afternoon opening. In a great many of these cases, 2 p.m. is the new 6 p.m.. With two on Friday and another eight on Saturday, here are 10 galleries amping up your low-key plans.

Friday, July 6:

1. Band of Vices, opening reception for mixed-media sculptural assemblage by Sharon Louise Barnes, 6-9 p.m. in West Adams.

2. Kamikaze Shows at PØST, openings continue nightly, 7-9 p.m. downtown.

Saturday, July 7:

3. Human Resources Los Angeles, opening reception for Sarah Rara’s new installation, 3-7 p.m. in Chinatown.

4. HILDE, opening reception for MK ULTA, an immersive installation by Gabriella Loeb and Trish Tillman, 6-10 p.m. in West Adams.

5. LACE, opening reception for Emory Douglas, graphic artist and Black Panther Party Minister of Culture, 2-6 p.m. in Hollywood.

Cleon Peterson at Over the Influence
Cleon Peterson at Over the Influence
Courtesy of the artist

6. Over the Influence, opening reception for new paintings and other works by Cleon Peterson, 6-9 p.m. downtown.

7. Walter Maciel Gallery, opening receptions for solo shows by Freddy Chandra and Greg Mocilnikar, 6-8 p.m. in Culver City.

Emory Douglas at LACE
Emory Douglas at LACE
Essence Harden

8. JOAN, opening reception for new interdisciplinary works by Harry Dodge, 7-9 p.m. downtown.

9. Regen Projects, opening reception for pavilions, photo-based works, videos, and architectural models by Dan Graham, 2:30-5 p.m. in West Hollywood.

?10. Commonwealth and Council, opening receptions for solo shows by Carmen Argote and Patrick Staff, 3-6 p.m. in Koreatown.

